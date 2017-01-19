Jesse Lee Peterson, the host of The
Jesse Lee Peterson Radio Show, on Wednesday criticized President
Barack Obama's decision to commute most of Chelsea Manning's
remaining prison sentence.
Manning, a 29-year-old former Army
intelligence analyst who came out transgender on the first day of her
sentence, was 7 years into a 35-year prison sentence for violating
the Espionage Act. She is set to be released on May 17.
Appearing on Newsmax, Peterson said
that the commutation was not a surprise because the president also
pushed for repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” and equal marriage
rights for gay and lesbian couples, which he claimed proves that
Obama “has this great desire for men and women who are confused
about who they are.”
“I believe that he did this more
because this man [Manning] has taken on the body parts of a woman,”
Peterson
said. “So, I'm thinking that that's the driving force behind
it … Barack Obama has something going on that I don't think we all
understand at this point.”
When host Steve Matzberg asked Peterson
to clarify, he asserted that Obama “seems to have a weakness, he
seems to identify in a way that I've not seen a man identify. I'm
not calling him a homosexual, because I don't know that at all. …
But he has some type of issue going on that causes him to identify
with these type of people in a way that I've never seen before in my
lifetime.”