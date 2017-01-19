Jesse Lee Peterson, the host of The Jesse Lee Peterson Radio Show, on Wednesday criticized President Barack Obama's decision to commute most of Chelsea Manning's remaining prison sentence.

Manning, a 29-year-old former Army intelligence analyst who came out transgender on the first day of her sentence, was 7 years into a 35-year prison sentence for violating the Espionage Act. She is set to be released on May 17.

Appearing on Newsmax, Peterson said that the commutation was not a surprise because the president also pushed for repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” and equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples, which he claimed proves that Obama “has this great desire for men and women who are confused about who they are.”

“I believe that he did this more because this man [Manning] has taken on the body parts of a woman,” Peterson said. “So, I'm thinking that that's the driving force behind it … Barack Obama has something going on that I don't think we all understand at this point.”

When host Steve Matzberg asked Peterson to clarify, he asserted that Obama “seems to have a weakness, he seems to identify in a way that I've not seen a man identify. I'm not calling him a homosexual, because I don't know that at all. … But he has some type of issue going on that causes him to identify with these type of people in a way that I've never seen before in my lifetime.”