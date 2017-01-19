Will & Grace will return to NBC with 10 new episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary – all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture – is coming back where it belongs.”

Rumors of a possible reboot of the series started after the cast reunited for an election year mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will.