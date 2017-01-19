Will & Grace will return to
NBC with 10 new episodes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will
reprise their roles. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max
Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.
“We’re thrilled that one of the
smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is
coming back,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in
a statement. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay
rights to social and political commentary – all disguised as a
high-speed train of witty pop culture – is coming back where it
belongs.”
Rumors of a possible reboot of the
series started after the cast reunited for an election year
mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times.
(Related: Eric
McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes reunite for Will
& Grace
skit.)
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature
a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will.