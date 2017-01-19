Gay activists on Wednesday held a “queer dance party” outside the home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Participants gathered outside the Friendship Heights Metro Station. Holding signs that read “Queer Love” and “Trans Power” they marched to the Chevy Chase, Maryland house Pence and his wife Karen have rented.

The Pences were not home while the dance party took place. They were dining with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

The event was organized by WERK for Peace, which believes in “using dance to promote peace,” and DisruptJ20, a group working to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Mike Pence is going to take the second highest office in our country and he has passed quite horrific anti-LGBT laws,” Firas Nasr of WERK for Peace told the AP. “He has also taken staunch stances against the LGBT community, and we are not okay with that.”

Pence has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. As governor of Indiana, Pence defended the state's voter approved constitutional amendment limiting marriage to heterosexual couples and signed legislation that critics said would allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. A loud backlash forced Pence to call for a “fix” to the law.