Gay activists on Wednesday held a
“queer dance party” outside the home of Vice President-elect Mike
Pence.
Participants gathered outside the
Friendship Heights Metro Station. Holding signs that read “Queer
Love” and “Trans Power” they marched to the Chevy Chase,
Maryland house Pence and his wife Karen have rented.
The Pences were not home while the
dance party took place. They were dining with Wisconsin Governor
Scott Walker.
The event was organized by WERK for
Peace, which believes in “using dance to promote peace,” and
DisruptJ20, a group working to disrupt the inauguration of
President-elect Donald Trump.
“Mike Pence is going to take the
second highest office in our country and he has passed quite horrific
anti-LGBT laws,” Firas Nasr of WERK for Peace told the AP. “He
has also taken staunch stances against the LGBT community, and we are
not okay with that.”
Pence has a long history of opposing
LGBT rights. As governor of Indiana, Pence defended the state's
voter approved constitutional amendment limiting marriage to
heterosexual couples and signed legislation that critics said would
allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. A loud
backlash forced Pence to call for a “fix” to the law.