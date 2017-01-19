Noor Salman on Wednesday pleaded not
guilty to two federal charges in connection with the June 12 attack
on a gay nightclub in Orlando.
The FBI on Monday arrested Salman, the
widow of Omar Mateen, the lone gunman behind the attack that left 49
people dead and injured dozens, at her home near San Francisco.
Prosecutors claim Salman, 30, knew
about her husband's plans. She is charged with aiding and abetting,
and obstructing justice.
According to various reports, Salman
told federal investigators that she was with her husband when he
purchased ammunition but that she was “unaware” of his plans.
She moved to California with her 4-year-old son after the shooting.
A bail hearing is set for February 1.
According to the Orlando
Sentinel, she will eventually be tried in Central Florida.