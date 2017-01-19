Noor Salman on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to two federal charges in connection with the June 12 attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando.

The FBI on Monday arrested Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen, the lone gunman behind the attack that left 49 people dead and injured dozens, at her home near San Francisco.

Prosecutors claim Salman, 30, knew about her husband's plans. She is charged with aiding and abetting, and obstructing justice.

According to various reports, Salman told federal investigators that she was with her husband when he purchased ammunition but that she was “unaware” of his plans. She moved to California with her 4-year-old son after the shooting.

A bail hearing is set for February 1. According to the Orlando Sentinel, she will eventually be tried in Central Florida.