At her Senate confirmation hearing on
Tuesday, Betsy DeVos was asked whether she supports therapies that
claim to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT
people.
DeVos is President-elect Donald Trump's
nominee for secretary of education.
Democratic Senator Al Franken
questioned DeVos about her family's ties to groups that support
so-called conversation or “ex-gay” therapy.
“Mrs. DeVos, your family has a long
history of supporting anti-LGBT causes including donating millions of
dollars to groups that push conversion therapy, the practice of
trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity,”
Franken said. “For example, you and your family have given over $10
million to Focus On the Family, an organization that currently states
on its website that, ‘homosexual strugglers can and do change their
sexual behavior and identity.'”
“Mrs. DeVos, conversion therapy has
been widely discredited and rejected for decades by every mainstream
medical and mental health organization as neither medically nor
ethically appropriate. It has been shown to lead to depression,
anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide, particularly in LGBT
youth. In fact, many of the leaders and founders of conversion
therapy, including both religious ministries and mental health
professionals, have not only publicly renounced it but have issued
formal apologies for their work and how harmful it has been to the
individuals involved.”
“Mrs. DeVos, do you still believe in
conversion therapy?” Franken asked.
“Senator Franken, I've never believed
in that,” DeVos answered. “First of all, let me say I fully
embrace equality and I believe in the innate value of every single
human being and that all students, no matter their age, should be
able to attend a school and feel safe and be free of discrimination.
So let’s start there and let me just say that your characterization
of our contributions I don’t think accurately reflects those of my
family. I would hope you wouldn’t include other family members
beyond my core family.”
DeVos' mother, Elsa Prince Broekhuizen,
has donated to anti-marriage equality campaigns in California and
Michigan and served on the boards of anti-equality groups such as
Focus on the Family and the Family Research Council (FRC), which her
deceased first husband, Edgar Prince, co-founded. DeVos and her
family have also given generously to campaigns and groups opposed to
marriage equality, including a half-a-million dollar donation by her
brother in law, Doug DeVos, to the National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) through the Douglas and Maria DeVos Foundation in 2009.