The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will honor Seth Meyers, Meryl Streep and the film Moonlight at its Greater New York Gala next month.

Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue that inspired Moonlight, will accept the award on behalf of the film.

HRC will present Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night, with its Equality Award.

“Seth Meyers has wielded his talent and humor to raise awareness about deeply serious issues impacting LGBTQ people,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Through his comedy, Meyers consistently speaks out against discrimination, exposing the false premises and irrational efforts by opponents of equality. We look forward to welcoming Seth Meyers to this year’s HRC Greater New York Gala and honoring him with the HRC Equality Award.”

Last month, HRC announced that Meryl Streep will be honored at the event with the National Ally for Equality Award.

HRC Greater New York Gala takes place Saturday, February 11 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.