The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will honor Seth Meyers, Meryl
Streep and the film Moonlight at its Greater New York Gala
next month.
Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the
play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue that inspired
Moonlight, will accept the award on behalf of the film.
HRC will present Seth Meyers, the host
of Late Night, with its Equality Award.
“Seth Meyers has wielded his talent
and humor to raise awareness about deeply serious issues impacting
LGBTQ people,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Through his
comedy, Meyers consistently speaks out against discrimination,
exposing the false premises and irrational efforts by opponents of
equality. We look forward to welcoming Seth Meyers to this year’s
HRC Greater New York Gala and honoring him with the HRC Equality
Award.”
Last month, HRC announced that Meryl
Streep will be honored at the event with the National Ally for
Equality Award.
(Related: HRC
to honor Meryl Streep for her LGBT advocacy.)
HRC Greater New York Gala takes place
Saturday, February 11 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.