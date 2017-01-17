A Senate committee on Monday killed a bill that sought to update Virginia's laws that prohibit gay and lesbian couples from marrying or entering a civil union.

According to the Washington Blade, the Senate Courts of Justice Committee tabled the bill indefinitely with a 10-2 vote.

Prefiled over the summer by openly gay state Senator Adam Ebbin of Alexandria, Senate Bill 782 sought to repeal two statutory laws, GayRVA.com reported.

One of the laws, approved in 1975, was a response to a Minnesota case which involved two men, Richard Baker and James McConnell, being denied a marriage license. While they lost their case on appeal, several states, including Virginia, Maryland, Florida, California, New Hampshire and Wyoming, rushed to shore up their marriage laws.

Voters in 2006 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that defines marriage in the state as a heterosexual union.

In 2014, a federal court struck down Virginia's marriage ban as unconstitutional. The following year, the Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges found that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

A bill that would begin the process of repealing the state's unenforceable constitutional amendment is expected to be heard in the coming weeks.