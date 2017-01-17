The FBI on Monday arrested the wife of
the lone gunman who last year killed 49 people and injured dozens
when he opened fire in Orlando's Pulse nightclub.
According to The New York Times,
FBI agents arrested Noor Salman at her home near San Francisco and
have charged her with obstruction.
Omar Mateen, 29, died in a gunfight
with police. In a 911 call Mateen made from inside the gay
nightclub, he claimed allegiance to ISIS.
According to various reports, Salman
told federal investigators that she was with her husband when he
purchased ammunition but that she was “unaware” of his plans.
The Orlando shooting is considered the
deadliest in modern U.S. history.
Salman is expected to appear in a
federal court on Tuesday, the
Times
reported.