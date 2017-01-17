Out television personality Andy Cohen will host a revival of Love Connection.

Fox has ordered 15 episodes of the dating show to be aired this summer.

According to Variety, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss will executive produce, with Cohen serving as co-executive producer.

The original game show was hosted by Chuck Woolery and ran in syndication from 1983 to 1994.

Cohen is best known for hosting Bravo's late night talk show Watch What Happens: Live.

“I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection,” Cohen said, “and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives.”

Other recent game show reboots include ABC's Match Game with Alec Baldwin, Celebrity Family Feud with Steve Harvey and $100,000 Pyramid with Michael Strahan. A reboot of The Gong Show is headed to ABC.