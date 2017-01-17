Gay activists are organizing an inaugural “queer dance party” to be held outside the home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home.

The event will take place Wednesday outside Pence's Chevy Chase, Maryland home.

WERK for Peace, which believes in “using dance to promote peace,” and DisruptJ20, a group working to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, are organizing the event.

“The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase,” the event's Facebook page states. “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That's right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!”

Pence has a long history of opposing LGBT rights. As governor of Indiana, Pence defended the state's voter approved constitutional amendment limiting marriage to heterosexual couples and signed legislation that critics said would allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. A loud backlash forced Pence to call for a “fix” to the law.