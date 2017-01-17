Gay activists are organizing an
inaugural “queer dance party” to be held outside the home of Vice
President-elect Mike Pence's home.
The event will take place Wednesday
outside Pence's Chevy Chase, Maryland home.
WERK for Peace, which believes in
“using dance to promote peace,” and DisruptJ20, a group working
to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, are
organizing the event.
“The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has
graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front
of/around his house in Chevy Chase,” the event's Facebook page
states. “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and
rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere
#WeWillDance That's right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence:
homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!”
Pence has a long history of opposing
LGBT rights. As governor of Indiana, Pence defended the state's
voter approved constitutional amendment limiting marriage to
heterosexual couples and signed legislation that critics said would
allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. A loud
backlash forced Pence to call for a “fix” to the law.