Police in Brazil have charged a woman with murdering her 17-year-old gay son.

According to local reports, Tatiana Lozano Pereira, 32, hired two young boys to help her “teach her son a lesson.”

Tatiana and the two boys ambushed her son when he returned home from living with his grandmother. According to authorities, it was Tatiana who delivered the fatal blow that killed Itaberli Lozano. Tatiana and her husband, Alex Pereira, 30 – Itaberli's stepfather – burned Itaberli's body in a cane field near Cravinhos, Sao Paulo. His charred body was found on January 7.

Tatiana initially told police that she stabbed her son with a knife in the neck during an argument and that he had threatened to kill her and her youngest son, 3.

Itaberli's uncle, Dario Rosa, told local media that Tatiana had rejected her son because of his sexuality.