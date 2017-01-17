Police in Brazil have charged a woman
with murdering her 17-year-old gay son.
According to local
reports, Tatiana Lozano Pereira, 32, hired two young boys to help
her “teach her son a lesson.”
Tatiana and the two boys ambushed her
son when he returned home from living with his grandmother.
According to authorities, it was Tatiana who delivered the fatal blow
that killed Itaberli Lozano. Tatiana and her husband, Alex Pereira,
30 – Itaberli's stepfather – burned Itaberli's body in a cane
field near Cravinhos, Sao Paulo. His charred body was found on
January 7.
Tatiana initially told police that she
stabbed her son with a knife in the neck during an argument and that
he had threatened to kill her and her youngest son, 3.
Itaberli's uncle, Dario Rosa, told
local media that Tatiana had rejected her son because of his
sexuality.