Singer Jennifer Holliday appeared
Sunday on MSNBC to explain why she decided to cancel plans to perform
at a pre-inaugural concert for President-elect Donald Trump.
The Tony-winning Dreamgirls star
reversed course following publication of a The New York Times
story noting that Holliday was among the few non-country artists
scheduled to perform at Thursday's “Make America Great Again!
Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial.
In a statement given to The Wrap,
Holliday apologized to her LGBT fans for a “lapse in judgement.”
(Related: Jennifer
Holliday cancels Trump Inaugural performance, apologizes to LGBT
fans.)
Appearing on AM Joy, host Joy
Reid asked Holliday what was it about the LGBT response that
persuaded her to cancel, as opposed to arguments from other groups,
such as African-Americans.
“All the tweets that I read from the
African-American community were directed directly at me,” Holliday
answered. “The tweets from the gay community took the issues
and did not call me names. Also they have been a faithful community
since Dreamgirls to me, and fed me even when the church people
didn't feed me.”
Holliday, who has performed for several
presidents, including Ronald Reagan, both Bushes and Bill Clinton,
speculated on why she was invited to perform: “Maybe they were
looking for, maybe, African-Americans who have been friendly with
Republicans.”