Out writer-producer Dustin Lance Black said in an Attitude cover story that he would like to see more openly gay celebrities and athletes.

Black, who is engaged to Olympic diver Tom Daley, said that coming out can save lives.

“It's incredibly brave to come out,” Black told the UK glossy. “I understand that for some people that's difficult. They need to keep their personal life personal and that's their choice. I don't begrudge them for that.”

“To those who do come out and make that brave act, you're saving lives. They truly are.”

“There are a lot more gay kids out there who love football and want to play football and could be stars in football, but they're afraid. They're afraid they'll be judged and they're afraid they'll bring shame to themselves or their family.”

“I urge more sportsmen, actors, people in the public eye to come out and dispel those myths, those lies and that shame,” Black said.

Black, who won an Oscar for Milk, is behind the upcoming ABC gay rights drama When We Rise.

(Related: Dustin Lance Black: Donald Trump might like gay rights drama When We Rise.)

He added that he has “no respect” for public figures who lie about their sexuality.

“At the very least say 'no comment,' just keep your personal life personal. But if you're going to closet yourself, that sends a negative message,” Black said.