Out writer-producer Dustin Lance Black
said in an Attitude cover story that he would like to see more
openly gay celebrities and athletes.
Black, who is engaged to Olympic diver
Tom Daley, said that coming out can save lives.
“It's incredibly brave to come out,”
Black told the UK
glossy. “I understand that for some people that's difficult.
They need to keep their personal life personal and that's their
choice. I don't begrudge them for that.”
“To those who do come out and make
that brave act, you're saving lives. They truly are.”
“There are a lot more gay kids out
there who love football and want to play football and could be stars
in football, but they're afraid. They're afraid they'll be judged
and they're afraid they'll bring shame to themselves or their
family.”
“I urge more sportsmen, actors,
people in the public eye to come out and dispel those myths, those
lies and that shame,” Black said.
Black, who won an Oscar for Milk,
is behind the upcoming ABC gay rights drama When We Rise.
(Related: Dustin
Lance Black: Donald Trump might like gay rights drama When
We Rise.)
He added that he
has “no respect” for public figures who lie about their
sexuality.
“At the very
least say 'no comment,' just keep your personal life personal. But
if you're going to closet yourself, that sends a negative message,”
Black
said.