Openly gay comedienne Lea DeLaria and fiancee Chelsea Fairless have announced their split on Instragram.

Together four years, the couple was scheduled to marry on January 8.

For their engagement, the couple had photoshopped themselves into a photo from Liza Minelli's wedding to David Gest, with DeLaria standing in for Gest and Fairless as Minelli. Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor stand arm in arm alongside the couple. Roxette's It Must Have Been Love plays in the background.

“Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable,” DeLaria captioned the image.

“Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other.”

“We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support,” she added.