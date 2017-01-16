Openly gay comedienne Lea DeLaria and
fiancee Chelsea Fairless have announced their split on Instragram.
Together four years, the couple was
scheduled to marry on January 8.
For their engagement, the couple had
photoshopped themselves into a photo from Liza Minelli's wedding to
David Gest, with DeLaria standing in for Gest and Fairless as
Minelli. Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor stand arm in arm
alongside the couple. Roxette's It Must Have Been Love plays
in the background.
“Apparently this was an eerily
prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since
gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split
is amicable,” DeLaria captioned the image.
“Please exclude us from the tragic
and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for
four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look
forward to finding new ways to torture each other.”
“We would like to thank our
incredible friends and families for their love and support,” she
added.