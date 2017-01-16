Out singer Adam Lambert late last month
dedicated a performance of Faith to British singer George
Michael.
Lambert, 34, performed Faith as
part of the live August 4, 2016 finale to ABC's Greatest Hits.
Other stars who appeared on the series' sixth and final episode
included Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Smash Mouth, Hunter Hayes,
Richard Marx, Nelly, Kelsea Ballerini, Flo Rida, Colin Hay, John
Legend, En Vogue, New Edition and Sheryl Crow.
Michael passed away on Christmas Day at
the age of 53.
The following day, Lambert tweeted
footage of his performance. “Dedicated to one of my first pop
idols. You will be missed sir,” he wrote.
(Related: Elton
John dedicates song to George Michael.)
After he was forced to come out in
1988, Michael
said that he felt no shame about his sexuality.