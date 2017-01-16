Out singer Adam Lambert late last month dedicated a performance of Faith to British singer George Michael.

Lambert, 34, performed Faith as part of the live August 4, 2016 finale to ABC's Greatest Hits. Other stars who appeared on the series' sixth and final episode included Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Smash Mouth, Hunter Hayes, Richard Marx, Nelly, Kelsea Ballerini, Flo Rida, Colin Hay, John Legend, En Vogue, New Edition and Sheryl Crow.

Michael passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

The following day, Lambert tweeted footage of his performance. “Dedicated to one of my first pop idols. You will be missed sir,” he wrote.

After he was forced to come out in 1988, Michael said that he felt no shame about his sexuality.