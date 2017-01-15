Singer Jennifer Holliday announced Saturday that she has canceled plans to perform at a pre-inaugural concert for President-elect Donald Trump.

The Tony-winning Dreamgirls star reversed course following publication of a The New York Times story noting that Holliday was among the few non-country artists scheduled to perform at Thursday's “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial.

“I'm singing on the mall for the people,” Holliday is quoted as saying by the Times. “I don't have a dog in this fight – I'm just a singer, and it's a welcome concert for the people on the mall.”

Holliday, who has a devoted LGBT fan base, issued an apology to her “beloved LGBT community.”

“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country,” she wrote. “Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

“I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans,” Holliday added.

Holliday has performed for several presidents, including Ronald Reagan, both Bushes and Bill Clinton.