Out journalist Thomas Roberts is
featured in the latest issues of Muscle & Fitness
magazine.
“[Working out] has become a healthy
addiction, I can't live without it,” Roberts is quoted as saying.
Roberts shared several images from the
spread on Facebook.
“My obsession with the bosu ball
didn't make the cut!” he joked in the post. “Thanks to trainer
Sebastian Morel-Ferreira who has helped keep me motivated.”
The host of MSNBC's recently canceled
Live with Thomas Roberts has yet to announce where his career
is headed.
Roberts, 44, came out publicly in 2006
and in 2015 became the first openly gay evening news anchor on
network television when he hosted NBC Nightly News. He
married husband Patrick Abner, a pharmaceutical representative, in
2012. Other out television news personalities include Anderson
Cooper, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sam Champion and Robin Roberts, all
of whom came out after Roberts.