Out journalist Thomas Roberts is featured in the latest issues of Muscle & Fitness magazine.

“[Working out] has become a healthy addiction, I can't live without it,” Roberts is quoted as saying.

Roberts shared several images from the spread on Facebook.

“My obsession with the bosu ball didn't make the cut!” he joked in the post. “Thanks to trainer Sebastian Morel-Ferreira who has helped keep me motivated.”

The host of MSNBC's recently canceled Live with Thomas Roberts has yet to announce where his career is headed.

Roberts, 44, came out publicly in 2006 and in 2015 became the first openly gay evening news anchor on network television when he hosted NBC Nightly News. He married husband Patrick Abner, a pharmaceutical representative, in 2012. Other out television news personalities include Anderson Cooper, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sam Champion and Robin Roberts, all of whom came out after Roberts.