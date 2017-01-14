In an interview with Rolling Stone,
Cody Alan explained why he decided to come out gay.
Alan, the host of CMT's Hot 20
Countdown, announced his sexuality for the first time publicly in
an Instagram post on Thursday.
(Related: CMT
star Cody Alan comes out gay on Instagram.)
The 44-year-old Alan, who has a son and
daughter with his ex-wife, said that he was concerned how his family
might be affected by his coming out.
“For my teenage kids, to them, being
gay is like your eye color [laughs]. It's just there. So they have
been nothing but encouraging about me stepping up and sharing this
with the world,” Alan said.
“From a professional standpoint, you
do consider all the variables and you think about how other people
would be affected by it. I realized that this could have a great,
positive impact on many people who may be country music fans and may
feel like they don't fit in. But they see a guy like me on TV who is
country and gay, and they recognize that there's a place for you
here, and that country music is a warm, welcoming space.”
Alan said that coming out for him was
just about, “Let me be as honest as I can.”
“I've arrived at this day through a
lot of emotion and I think it's important that people know that love
is love is love. And we should all remember that in the coming days,
whatever political things are happening. Ultimately, I think more
honest voices speaking up is a good thing for all of us,” he
said.