Cody Alan, the host of CMT's Hot 20
Countdown, came out gay on Thursday.
Alan, 44, announced his sexuality for
the first time publicly in an Instagram post.
“2017. As we start a new year, there
is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay,” Alan
captioned a photo of himself. “This is not a choice I made, but
something I've known about myself my whole life. Through life's
twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures
– I've landed on this day, a day when I'm happier and healthier
than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for
everyone to know this truth about me.”
“As we continue our journey, I hope
this news won't change how you see me. I’m still the same Cody I
always was. You just know a little more about me now. My hope for the
future is to live the most honest, authentic, loving, and open life
possible. Here's to being happy with yourself, no matter who you are,
who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you.
Thanks again. With much heart, Cody.”
In an interview with PEOPLE, Alan
explained that he struggled with his sexuality starting at “a very
young age.”
“I was so ashamed of who I was,”
said
Alan, who has a son and daughter with his ex-wife.
He's currently dating occupational
therapist Michael Smith.
“It's awesome now because I have a
partner, my ex has a boyfriend, and with our kids, we have this
really beautiful, blended, loving, modern family that works for us,”
he said.