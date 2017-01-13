According to a Gallup survey released Thursday, a record number of Americans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT).

The portion of American adults identifying as LGBT increased .6% in the last 5 years. In 2012, an estimated 8.3 million people identified as LGBT. That figure reached 10 million in 2016.

Millennials, defined as people born between 1980 and 1998, had the largest increase in LGBT self-identification. In 2012, 5.8% of millennials identified at LGBT. That percentage increased to 7.3% in 2016.

“It's likely that millennials are the first generation in the U.S. to grow up in an environment where social acceptance of the LGBT community markedly increased,” Gallup's Gary J. Gates wrote. “This may be an important factor in explaining their greater willingness to identify as LGBT. They may not have experienced the levels of discrimination and stigma experienced by their older counterparts. The perceived risks associated with publicly identifying as LGBT might also be lower in millennials than among other generations.”

A sharper increase was seen among women than men. Between 2012 and 2016, LGBT identification among women increased from 3.5% to 4.4%, while men increased from 3.4% to 3.7%. Gallup also found that nonreligious adults are more than three times more likely to identify as LGBT than those who are highly religious.