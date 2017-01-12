At his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, retired General James Mattis dodged questions about LGBT troops.

Mattis is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand questioned Mattis about statements he had made against women serving in combat positions and the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell, the previous policy which did not allow gay troops to serve openly. Last year, the Pentagon ended a policy that barred transgender troops from serving openly.

When Gillibrand asked about female troops, Mattis answered that he has “no plan to oppose women.”

“Do you believe that openly serving homosexuals, along with women in combat units, is undermining our force?”

“My belief is that we have to stay focused on a military that is so lethal that on the battlefield it will be the enemy's longest day and their worst day when they run into that force,” he answered. “I believe that military service is a touchstone for patriots of whatever stripe. It's simply the way that they demonstrate their commitment. And I believe that right now the policies that are in effect, unless a service chief brings something to me, where there's been a problem that's been proven, then I'm not going in with an idea that I'm going to review these and right away start rolling something back.”

“Do you believe that allowing LGBT Americans to serve in the military, or women in combat, is undermining our lethality?

Mattis answered that he was uninterested in who two consenting adults go to bed with.

“So, the answer is no?”

Mattis reiterated that his concern was with the “readiness” of the military.