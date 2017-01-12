British Olympic diver Tom Daley talked
coming out on YouTube in a recent interview with AOL Build.
The 22-year-old Daley came out in a
2013 YouTube video.
“Of course, I still fancy girls,”
he said at the time, but “right now I'm dating a guy.”
The guy, screenwriter Dustin Lance
Black (Milk, When We Rise), is now his fiance.
(Related: Dustin
Lance Black: Donald Trump might like gay rights drama When
We Rise.)
“Coming out on YouTube, it wasn't
something that I thought about at any of that,” Daley said this
week, adding that it was a relief to get the weight off of his
shoulders.
“It felt like the right thing to do
at the time,” he
added.
Daley was also asked who was the better
chef in the relationship, and he answered that he is.
“He's very good at the American
Southern comfort food,” Daley said. “But he doesn't necessarily
know how to cook the healthiest of meals. So, I tend to do most of
the cooking.”