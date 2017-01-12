Out billionaire Peter Thiel told The New York Times this week that he does not believe President-elect Donald Trump will reverse the gains of the LGBT community.

Estimated to be worth $2.8 billion, Thiel co-founded PayPal and served as its CEO. He's the current chairman of Palantir and serves on Facebook's board of directors. He is among only a handful of tech entrepreneurs to embrace Trump's campaign.

During last year's Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland, Thiel declared that he's “proud” to be a gay Republican. “But most of all, I am proud to be an American,” he added.

Thiel told the Times this week that Trump is “very good on gay rights.”

“I think Trump is very good on gay rights,” Thiel said. “I don't think he will reverse anything. I would obviously be concerned if I thought otherwise.”

“People know too many gay people. There are just all these ways I think stuff has just shifted.”

“I don’t think these things will particularly change. It’s like, even if you appointed a whole series of conservative Supreme Court justices, I’m not sure that Roe v. Wade would get overturned, ever. I don’t know if people even care about the Supreme Court. You know, you’d have thought the failure to have a vote on Merrick [Garland] would be a massive issue. And somehow it mattered to Democrats, but it didn’t matter to the public at large,” he added.

While Trump has said that marriage equality is “settled law,” he's never voiced support for same-sex marriage, and he supports laws such as North Carolina's House Bill 2, which prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings and blocks cities from enacting LGBT protections.