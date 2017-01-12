A court in Peru has recognized the
Mexican marriage of a gay couple.
According to the
AP, the court on Monday recognized the marriage of two men. The
outlet called it a historic first for the staunchly Roman Catholic
nation.
Peruvian LGBT rights activist Oscar
Ugarteche sued after he was unable to register his marriage to his
Mexican partner, Fidel Aroche. The couple, together 17 years,
married in Mexico City in 2010. Ugarteche wanted to change his
marital status on his passport.
The recognition is limited to same-sex
marriages performed outside Peru and the government has said it will
appeal the ruling.
Shortly after Congressman Carlos Bruce
introduced a bill that sought to recognize same-sex relationships
with civil unions in 2014, he came out gay, making him the first
openly gay member of Congress in Peru.
Lawmakers rejected Bruce's civil unions
bill, which he reintroduced in November.