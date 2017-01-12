Olympian Caitlyn Jenner will attend
next week's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
According to Us
Weekly, Jenner has accepted an invitation to attend the
January 20 event.
Jenner initially supported Texas
Senator Ted Cruz's presidential ambitions, but has since said
supportive things about Trump.
“Trump seems to be very much for
women,” the
transgender activist said in June.
“He seems very much behind the LGBT
community because of what happened in North Carolina with the
bathroom issue,” she added, a reference to House Bill 2, the law
that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their
choice. While Trump initially appeared opposed to the law, he later
said that he backed state Republicans who approved it.
“Generally speaking I'm with the
state on things like this,” Trump
said in July, adding that “they know what's going on.”
Appearing in Cleveland while it hosted
the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, Jenner
said that coming out Republican was harder than coming out
transgender.