Olympian Caitlyn Jenner will attend next week's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

According to Us Weekly, Jenner has accepted an invitation to attend the January 20 event.

Jenner initially supported Texas Senator Ted Cruz's presidential ambitions, but has since said supportive things about Trump.

“Trump seems to be very much for women,” the transgender activist said in June.

“He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue,” she added, a reference to House Bill 2, the law that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. While Trump initially appeared opposed to the law, he later said that he backed state Republicans who approved it.

“Generally speaking I'm with the state on things like this,” Trump said in July, adding that “they know what's going on.”

Appearing in Cleveland while it hosted the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, Jenner said that coming out Republican was harder than coming out transgender.