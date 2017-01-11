During his confirmation hearing for US
attorney general on Tuesday, Senator Jeff Sessions pledged to protect
the LGBT community, but other statements he made raised questions.
Sessions, a Republican from Alabama,
said that he's “absolutely sure” he understands the
responsibilities of the job President-elect Donald Trump has
nominated him to.
“I am not naïve,” Sessions said.
“I know the threat that our rising crime and addiction rates pose
to the health and safety of our country. I know the threat of
terrorism. I deeply understand the history of civil rights and the
horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the
denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and
sisters. I have witnessed it. I understand the demands for justice
and fairness made by the LGBT community. I will ensure that the
statutes protecting their civil rights and their safety are fully
enforced. I understand the lifelong scars born by women who are
victims of assault and abuse.”
Several senators quizzed Sessions about
his record on LGBT rights, which includes opposition to marriage
equality, repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” – the military's
previous ban on gay troops serving openly – and hate crimes
protections.
When Senator Dianne Feinstein, a
Democrat from California, asked Sessions about the Supreme Court's
landmark finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional
right to marry and his opposition to such unions, Sessions replied
that he would “follow that decision.”
“The Supreme Court has ruled on
that,” he said. “The dissents dissented vigorously. It was 5-4,
and five justices on the Supreme Court, the majority of the court,
has established the definition of marriage for the entire United
States of America, and I will follow the decision.”
Sessions also raised eyebrows when he
said that recognizing religious freedom would be “a very high
priority” for him. Many so-called religious freedom measures being
pushed by Republicans are actually anti-LGBT initiatives.