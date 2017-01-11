President Barack Obama on Tuesday said goodbye to the nation in a farewell address beamed live around the world from his hometown of Chicago.

An emotional Obama called on Americans to renew efforts to find common ground.

“Democracy does not require uniformity,” he said. “Our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity – the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one.”

He also called for the protection of basic American values.

“Democracy can buckle when we give in to fear,” Obama said. “So just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who we are. That's why, for the past eight years, I've worked to put the fight against terrorism on a firm legal footing. That's why we've ended torture, worked to close Gitmo, and reform our laws governing surveillance to protect privacy and civil liberties. That's why I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans. That's why we cannot withdraw from global fights – to expand democracy, and human rights, women's rights, and LGBT rights – no matter how imperfect our efforts, no matter how expedient ignoring such values may seem.”

Obama included marriage equality in listing his accomplishments of the last eight years.

“If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history,” Obama told the crowd. “If I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran's nuclear weapons program without firing a shot, and take out the mastermind of 9/11. If I had told you that we would win marriage equality, and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens – you might have said our sights were set a little too high.”

“But that's what we did. That's what you did. You were the change. You answered people's hopes, and because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started,” he added.

Obama's voice quaked with emotion in thanking Michelle Obama for her service.

“You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” he said. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody.”