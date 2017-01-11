Out writer-director Dustin Lance Black said this week that his upcoming miniseries about the gay rights movement was “under attack by the alt-right.”

He continued, saying that he believes that President-elect Donald Trump, which the alt-right supported, might like When We Rise.

“If Donald Trump actually watches the show, he might like the show,” he said during a TCA panel on the show. “I think a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump will love this show. I don't see this show as trying to speak to only half of the country – I didn't write the show for half the country.”

Based on the novel of the same name by activist Cleve Jones and written by Black (Milk), When We Rise is an eight-hour miniseries that “chronicles the personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.”

When We Rise stars Guy Pearce as Cleve Jones, Mary-Louise Parker as women's rights activist Roma Guy, Rachel Griffiths as Roma's wife, Whoopi Goldberg as the first openly gay employee of the San Francisco Health Department, Rosie O'Donnell as Daughters of Bilitis co-founder Del Martin, Denis O'Hare as an openly gay party organizer and David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Jones, Cleve Jones' father.

ABC will begin airing When We Rise on February 27.