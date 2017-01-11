During an appearance on Liberty
Counsel's Faith and Freedom radio program, Christian
conservative David Benham described marriage equality as “a mask
for Satan.”
David appeared on the program with his
twin brother Jason Benham.
“We’ve deconstructed gender,”
David
Benham said. “It’s an ultimate attack on the Creator … So
this is where we find ourselves as a culture, is with a depraved mind
where we’re celebrating and even forcing others to participate in
immorality.”
“What the Lord wants, He wants us to
have life and this whole deconstruction of gender, this whole
redefinition of marriage, all of these things is a mask for Satan,
who is robbing and killing and destroying these people who
desperately want life. They want to seek the love of a father, trying
to find it in the arms of another man and they’ll never find it
there,” he added.
When HGTV in 2014 decided against
moving forward with a reality series starring the Benhams –
presumably due to their anti-LGBT activism – the Benhams said that
gays were being used Satan.
“If you say, 'The homosexual
community is the enemy and they're doing this.' No, it's not the
homosexual community. It's God versus the Devil,” Jason
Benham told Glenn Beck. “And there is a small minority of
people in this world, heterosexual or homosexual, that buy into the
idea of this agenda that wants to silence people.”
Christians, David Benham added, are
“called to restrain evil so that good may flourish,” and “this
polarized environment in which we live is being operated by a demonic
agenda to suppress the truth.”