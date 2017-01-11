During an appearance on Liberty Counsel's Faith and Freedom radio program, Christian conservative David Benham described marriage equality as “a mask for Satan.”

David appeared on the program with his twin brother Jason Benham.

“We’ve deconstructed gender,” David Benham said. “It’s an ultimate attack on the Creator … So this is where we find ourselves as a culture, is with a depraved mind where we’re celebrating and even forcing others to participate in immorality.”

“What the Lord wants, He wants us to have life and this whole deconstruction of gender, this whole redefinition of marriage, all of these things is a mask for Satan, who is robbing and killing and destroying these people who desperately want life. They want to seek the love of a father, trying to find it in the arms of another man and they’ll never find it there,” he added.

When HGTV in 2014 decided against moving forward with a reality series starring the Benhams – presumably due to their anti-LGBT activism – the Benhams said that gays were being used Satan.

“If you say, 'The homosexual community is the enemy and they're doing this.' No, it's not the homosexual community. It's God versus the Devil,” Jason Benham told Glenn Beck. “And there is a small minority of people in this world, heterosexual or homosexual, that buy into the idea of this agenda that wants to silence people.”

Christians, David Benham added, are “called to restrain evil so that good may flourish,” and “this polarized environment in which we live is being operated by a demonic agenda to suppress the truth.”