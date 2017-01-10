Three Republican members of the Minnesota House have introduced a bill that targets transgender students.

The Student Physical Privacy Act (HF 41) seeks to “protect and provide for the privacy and safety of all students enrolled in public schools and to maintain order and dignity in restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, showers, and other facilities where students may be in various states of undress in the presence of other students.”

It defines “sex” to mean “the physical condition of being male or female, which is determined by a person's chromosomes and is identified at birth by a person's anatomy.” The bill would designate restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms for the “exclusive use by students of the male sex only or by the students of the female sex only.”

The bill's authors are Representatives Duanne Quam of Byron, Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa and Eric Lucero of Dayton.

Introduced on Thursday, the proposed legislation has been referred to the Education Innovation Policy committee.

Republicans narrowly won back control of the Senate in November and now control both chambers. Democratic Governor Mark Dayton, however, is a strong supporter of LGBT rights.

Minnesota is among a handful of states gearing up to debate the issue as lawmakers return to work. Republicans in Alabama, Texas and Virginia have introduced similar bills, and several other states are looking at the issue.