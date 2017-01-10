Actress-model Milla Jovovich recently
said in a The Advocate interview that every woman should have
a gusband.
Jovovich is best known for playing
Janus Prospero (Alice) in the Resident Evil film franchise and
Leeloo de Sabat in The Fifth Element.
When asked why LGBT rights were so
important to her, Jovovich answered that she's always had gay people
in her life.
“We're talking about my friends, my
colleagues, my mentors, people I've known for years, and people I
work with every day,” Jovovich said. “So I've never thought
twice about supporting LGBT rights. I've always been attracted to
gay people wherever I go, and we've had a lot of fun together over
the years. You can always count on a good time with your gusband.”
Jovovich explained that her best friend
Chris was like a big brother to her and “a fairy godfather” to
her daughter.
“I feel really bad for women who
don't have a gusband,” she
continued. “Every woman needs that camaraderie with a male
without the pressure of physical attraction.”