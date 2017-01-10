The Air Force has agreed to upgrade a 91-year-old veteran's discharge for being gay from undesirable to honorable.

H. Edwards Spires filed a lawsuit in November over his 1948 discharge.

Spires' attorney said that the Air Force Review Board Agency informed Spires in a six-page notice that his records “should be corrected” after review of his case is complete.

Prior to passage of Don't Ask, Don't Tell in 1993, the military had an outright ban on gay troops and actively drummed them out of the armed forces.

Spires was accused of being gay after he attended an off-base Halloween party. After he refused to cooperate in outing other members of his unit, he was discharged with an “undesirable” status for being gay.

Spires, who is said to be in bad health, has twice applied for a discharge status upgrade, both of which have been denied, the first on the grounds that the Air Force could not locate vital records due to a fire. The Air Force last year agreed to reconsider Spires' more recent request but refused to provide a timeline.

“[W]e believe it is more likely than not the applicant was discharged for his sexual orientation and there were no aggravating factors in the record that could, in and of themselves, form the basis of an adverse discharge,” the Air Force wrote this week.

Without an honorable discharge, Spires' wish of being buried with military honors isn't possible.