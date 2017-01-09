Moonlight won the best drama film at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

Moonlight lost out in most of the six categories it was nominated to La La Land, the romantic musical by Director Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, Moonlight, written and directed by Barry Jenkins, follows an African-American man (played by Trevante Rhodes) who struggles to come out gay over three periods of his life while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. Andre Holland, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert also star in the film.

“The whole point of this film for Tarell and I was to tell a very truthful story about how we grow up,” Jenkins told The Los Angeles Times.

The win comes a day after Moonlight was named best picture by the National Society of Film Critics.