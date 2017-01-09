Moonlight won the best drama
film at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.
Moonlight lost out in most of
the six categories it was nominated to La La Land, the
romantic musical by Director Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan
Gosling and Emma Stone.
Based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play
In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, Moonlight, written
and directed by Barry Jenkins, follows an African-American man
(played by Trevante Rhodes) who struggles to come out gay over three
periods of his life while growing up in a rough neighborhood of
Miami. Andre Holland, Ashton Sanders and Alex R. Hibbert also star
in the film.
“The whole point of this film for
Tarell and I was to tell a very truthful story about how we grow up,”
Jenkins told The
Los Angeles Times.
The win comes a day after Moonlight
was named best picture by the National Society of Film Critics.