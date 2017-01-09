Alabama state Senator Phil Williams has pre-filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session that targets the transgender community.

Williams' bill, titled the Alabama Privacy Act, would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. It would also require the presence of attendants in mixed-gender public bathrooms.

The bill requires: “Bathrooms, or changing facilities that are designed to be used by multiple persons at once, irrespective of their gender, that are staffed by an attendant stationed at the door of each rest room to monitor the appropriate use of the rest room and answer any questions or concerns posed by users.”

The bill calls for fines ranging from $2,000 to $3,500 to be imposed on public institutions that do not meet the requirement.

According to AL.com, the Alabama judiciary committee will consider the bill next month.

Alabama is among a handful of states gearing up to debate the issue as lawmakers return to work. Republicans in Texas and Virginia introduced similar bills last week, and several other states are looking at the issue.

The political calculus for backing such bills is difficult to comprehend given the backlash North Carolina received after Republicans there passed House Bill 2, the first state law in the nation to restrict transgender bathroom use. The law was unpopular with the public (only 32 percent supported it) and the governor who signed it, Pat McCrory, blamed it for his re-election loss.

(Related: NC Gov. Roy Cooper reiterates commitment to repealing anti-LGBT law in inaugural address.)