North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Saturday reiterated his call for lawmakers to repeal a law that targets the LGBT community.

Cooper was sworn in as North Carolina's 75th governor just minutes after midnight on New Year's Day.

House Bill 2 is the controversial law that blocks cities and municipalities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. Passage of the law prompted governments, businesses and entertainers to boycott the state. A last-minute effort to repeal the law before Cooper took office failed.

“There are enough bipartisan votes in the Legislature right now to fully repeal House Bill 2 with no strings attached,” Cooper said in his inaugural address. “This is not complicated. In fact, it's very simple: Let. Them. Vote.”

Republicans in at least six other states, including Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Missouri, have introduced similar bills in the past week.

