Members of the National Society of Film Critics on Saturday voted Moonlight the best picture of 2016.

The group also gave the film's director, Barry Jenkins, its best director award.

Best acting winners included Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea and Isabelle Huppert for her performances in Elle and Things to Come.

Moonlight follows an African-American man (played by Trevante Rhodes) as he struggles to come out over three periods of his life while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami.

Moonlight had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on September 2.

The film is also nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, including best dramatic motion picture. Winners will be announced on Sunday.

