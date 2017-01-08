Members of the National Society of Film
Critics on Saturday voted Moonlight the best picture of 2016.
The group also gave the film's
director, Barry Jenkins, its best director award.
Best acting winners included Casey
Affleck for Manchester by the Sea and Isabelle Huppert for her
performances in Elle and Things to Come.
Moonlight follows an
African-American man (played by Trevante Rhodes) as he struggles to
come out over three periods of his life while growing up in a rough
neighborhood of Miami.
Moonlight had its world premiere
at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on September 2.
The film is also nominated for five
Golden Globe Awards, including best dramatic motion picture. Winners
will be announced on Sunday.
(Related: Golden
Globe nominations for Tom Ford, Evan Rachel Wood, Sarah Paulson,
Moonlight.)