Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo on
Friday announced that the American Family Association (AFA) would no
loner be part of the Connecticut State Employees Campaign (CSEC) for
Charitable Giving, which enables and encourages state employees to
donate to charitable organizations, after the AFA refused to provide
officials with a required copy of its non-discrimination policy.
Lembo recommended the move and the
committee which administers the initiative last week unanimously
agreed.
Lembo's office was inundated with
thousands of emails, phone calls, and tweets from AFA supporters
after Lembo requested the policy last month. Some of those
protesting the request directed homophobic slurs against Lembo, who
is openly gay.
According to a press release, state
employees donate over a million dollars every year through the CSEC.
AFA officials have a long history
opposing LGBT rights.
“The AFA's public statements and
mission not only appear to encourage discrimination against the LGBTQ
communities, as well as Muslims who choose to serve and protect our
country by enlisting in the U.S. military, but it remains unclear
what actual charitable services the AFA provides that qualifies it to
participate in the CSEC,” Lembo
said. “We have a responsibility to donors to ensure that
participating organizations abide by the rules and regulations of the
CSEC, particularly those that ensure inclusiveness and protection
against discrimination.”