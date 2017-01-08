Actor Alan Cumming and graphic artist
Grant Shaffer on Saturday celebrated their ten year anniversary.
Cumming posted a collage of photos from
the couple's British civil partnership on Instagram, including one of
the grooms ice skating.
“It seems crazy but on this day ten
years ago, @granteepants and I got married!” Cumming captioned the
photos. “Happy anniversary to us! And yes we went ice skating
after the ceremony.”
In 2012, Cumming and Shaffer married in
New York City. Saturday is also their wedding anniversary.
Cumming announced his marriage on
Twitter with the hashtag #eatmericksantorum, a reference to former
senator and failed presidential candidate Rick Santorum, a vocal
opponent of marriage equality.
After publicly announcing he's bisexual
in 1998, Cumming became involved in several gay rights organizations,
including the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD)
and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and several HIV/AIDS charities
such as Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS and the American Foundation
for AIDS Research (amfAR), which was founded by the late Dame
Elizabeth Taylor.
A 1985 marriage to actress Hilary Lyon
lasted eight years.
The 51-year-old Cumming, who became an
American citizen in 2008, is best know to American audiences for his
role as Eli Gold on the CBS legal drama The Good Wife.