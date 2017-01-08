Actor Alan Cumming and graphic artist Grant Shaffer on Saturday celebrated their ten year anniversary.

Cumming posted a collage of photos from the couple's British civil partnership on Instagram, including one of the grooms ice skating.

“It seems crazy but on this day ten years ago, @granteepants and I got married!” Cumming captioned the photos. “Happy anniversary to us! And yes we went ice skating after the ceremony.”

In 2012, Cumming and Shaffer married in New York City. Saturday is also their wedding anniversary.

Cumming announced his marriage on Twitter with the hashtag #eatmericksantorum, a reference to former senator and failed presidential candidate Rick Santorum, a vocal opponent of marriage equality.

After publicly announcing he's bisexual in 1998, Cumming became involved in several gay rights organizations, including the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and several HIV/AIDS charities such as Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS and the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), which was founded by the late Dame Elizabeth Taylor.

A 1985 marriage to actress Hilary Lyon lasted eight years.

The 51-year-old Cumming, who became an American citizen in 2008, is best know to American audiences for his role as Eli Gold on the CBS legal drama The Good Wife.