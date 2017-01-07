Performing rights organization BMI said
Friday that it will not honor gospel singer Kim Burrell as planned
during next weekend's Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors.
BMI has also asked Burrell not to take
part in the event.
Burrell has so far refused to apologize
for a sermon she gave at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship
Church. Video of the gospel singer calling gays “perverted” went
viral just days before she was scheduled to perform with Pharrell
Williams on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show. Instead, Williams
appeared on the program by himself and condemned “hate speech.”
(Related: Ellen
DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams respond to Kim Burrell's homophobic
remarks.)
The remarks have also led to the
cancellation of Burrell's radio show, Bridging the Gap, and
possibly her talk show, Keep it Moving with Kim Burrell.
BMI announced the changes to the
January 14 event in a statement.
“Given the controversy surrounding
this year’s co-honoree Kim Burrell, we have asked her to not take
part in the ceremony in order to allow the focus to remain on the
songwriters and their music. BMI was founded over 76 years ago with
an open door policy to welcome songwriters across all genres, and
that same spirit of tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness continues
today,” the group said.
In a statement given to Billboard,
BMI explained that Burrell is no longer being honored.