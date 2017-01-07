Performing rights organization BMI said Friday that it will not honor gospel singer Kim Burrell as planned during next weekend's Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors.

BMI has also asked Burrell not to take part in the event.

Burrell has so far refused to apologize for a sermon she gave at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship Church. Video of the gospel singer calling gays “perverted” went viral just days before she was scheduled to perform with Pharrell Williams on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show. Instead, Williams appeared on the program by himself and condemned “hate speech.”

The remarks have also led to the cancellation of Burrell's radio show, Bridging the Gap, and possibly her talk show, Keep it Moving with Kim Burrell.

BMI announced the changes to the January 14 event in a statement.

“Given the controversy surrounding this year’s co-honoree Kim Burrell, we have asked her to not take part in the ceremony in order to allow the focus to remain on the songwriters and their music. BMI was founded over 76 years ago with an open door policy to welcome songwriters across all genres, and that same spirit of tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness continues today,” the group said.

In a statement given to Billboard, BMI explained that Burrell is no longer being honored.