IBM on Friday unveiled a rainbow version of its iconic 8-bar logo.

“Today, I am proud to introduce a new symbol that will represent IBM’s ongoing push for diversity, acceptance, inclusion and equal opportunity – a rainbow version of our iconic 8-bar logo,” said Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, chief diversity officer at IBM. “The rainbow is recognized worldwide as the symbol of LGBT equality, and we are proud to fuse it with the emblem that has represented our company for more than four decades. This is a demonstration of IBM’s continuing efforts to advance and influence nondiscrimination workplace policies consistent with basic human rights. The logo will be used in conjunction with diversity focused IBM programs and initiatives, and also in our pro-diversity advocacy.”

“The colors of the IBM rainbow logo design were adopted from the original rainbow colors designed by artist Gilbert Baker and commissioned by civic and cultural icon, Harvey Milk, shortly before his assassination. Baker’s design was created to be a symbol for the gay rights movement. Inspired by the Flag of the Races, Baker’s design consisted of 8 stripes of color, each representing a different aspect of humanity. The design was used for the first rainbow flags that were hand-dyed and debuted at the Gay and Lesbian Freedom Day march held on June 25, 1978,” she added in a statement.

A six-color version of Baker's design is commonly used today. According to Wikipedia, hot pink and turquoise were removed due to manufacturing needs.

IBM scored a perfect 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2017 Corporate Equality Index, a measure of a company's support for LGBT rights.