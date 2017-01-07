Lake Worth is the latest Florida city to enact legislation that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) youth.

The Lake Worth City Commission unanimously approved the measure on December 13, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC) asked the city to consider the action. The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) also supported the ordinance.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

“Conversion therapy is an extremely dangerous and fraudulent practice that claims to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Scott McCoy, senior policy counsel for the SPLC, in a statement. “This bogus practice is premised on the lie that LGBTQ individuals have a 'condition' that needs to be cured.”

Lake Worth is the seventh Florida city to enact such a ban. West Palm Beach, Miami, Wilton Manors, Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands and North Bay Village approved similar ordinances after efforts at the state level fizzled.