A transgender man has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Jersey hospital over its refusal to perform a routine hysterectomy procedure.

Jionni Conforti, 33, filed the lawsuit against St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson on Thursday.

Conforti had scheduled the surgery in 2015 but claims in his suit that he was told by a hospital administrator that the procedure could not be done because it was a “Catholic hospital.”

“I felt completely disrespected as a person,” he said. “That's not how any hospital should treat any person regardless of who they are. A hospital is a place where you should feel safe and taken care of. Instead I felt like I was rejected and humiliated.”

Conforti is represented by Lambda Legal.

“No hospital should be allowed to decide who their patients are, particularly when they receive government funds. Denying care to someone at their time of need because of their sex or gender identity is not only dangerous and humiliating, it’s against the law,” said Lambda Legal Staff Attorney Omar Gonzalez-Pagan. “In the United States, one in six hospital beds are in Catholic hospitals. These health care providers must comply with federal and state anti-discrimination laws so that the health of LGBT people who walk through their doors is not endangered.”

Conforti was forced to undergo the procedure at a different hospital.