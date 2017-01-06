Pete Buttigieg, the out mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday announced his bid for chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Frontrunners for the job are Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez and Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota, who were deeply involved in the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, respectively.

“This is not a time to relitigate an old battle,” Buttigieg, 34, is quoted as saying by The New York Times. “We've got to transcend the narrative that this is some kind of proxy fight.”

Democrats are expected to gather in six weeks to elect their next chairman.

Buttigieg is the second openly gay candidate for the post behind Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, who threw his hat in the ring last month. Other candidates include Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democratic chairman, and Sally Boynton Brown, the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party.

Buttigieg said that he relished the opportunity to organize the opposition in the face of “a pretty monstrous presidency and challenging time out here in the states.”

Buttigieg said that he would resign as mayor if elected chairman.