The fallout from gospel singer Kim Burrell's homophobic rant has stretched beyond a canceled appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to include the cancellation of her radio show.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas Southern University has pulled the plug on Bridging the Gap, Burrell's radio show, which was described as the star's “unique take on music, life and society.”

Burrell has so far refused to apologize for a sermon she gave at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship Church. Video of the gospel singer calling gays “perverted” went viral just days before she was scheduled to perform with Pharrell Williams on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show. Instead, Williams appeared on the program by himself and condemned “hate speech.”

Burrell is also the host of Keep it Moving with Kim Burrell, a local daytime talk show on the CW network. The show has been deleted from the network's website and the show's Facebook page has been shuttered, though an official announcement about the program's future has not been made.