The fallout from gospel singer Kim
Burrell's homophobic rant has stretched beyond a canceled appearance
on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to include the cancellation of her
radio show.
According to the Houston Chronicle,
Texas Southern University has pulled the plug on Bridging the Gap,
Burrell's radio show, which was described as the star's “unique
take on music, life and society.”
Burrell has so far refused to apologize
for a sermon she gave at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship
Church. Video of the gospel singer calling gays “perverted” went
viral just days before she was scheduled to perform with Pharrell
Williams on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show. Instead, Williams
appeared on the program by himself and condemned “hate speech.”
(Related: Ellen
DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams respond to Kim Burrell's homophobic
remarks.)
Burrell is also the host of Keep it
Moving with Kim Burrell, a local daytime talk show on the CW
network. The show has been deleted from the
network's website and the show's
Facebook page has been shuttered, though an official announcement
about the program's future has not been made.