A gay former inmate has sued the Mecklenburg County jail for ignoring his pleas for protection.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Arthur Blake claims in his complaint that he was brutally attacked on August 1, 2014 by another inmate while unprotected after he had repeatedly warned deputies that Timothy Belcher, who was open about his hatred for gay people, had threatened him.

Blake said that he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges to speed up his transfer out of the jail.

Blake is represented by Jake Sussman of Charlotte.

“The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office failed to take very basic steps to adequately protect one of its inmates … and the result was that Mr. Blake suffered a brutal assault,” Sussman told the outlet. “Prior to this assault, Mr. Blake had been harassed and demeaned by certain employees of the Sheriff’s Office because Mr. Blake is gay. This is unacceptable, especially from public employees whose job is to serve and protect.”

Sussman added that jailers called his client “Miss Blake” during his incarceration.

In his complaint, Blake stated that he began reporting the threats to officials in July 2014 and that he reiterated his plea for protection as late as two hours before the attack occurred. Belcher banged Blake's head on the floor and gouged his eyes, according to the suit.

In response to the attack, Blake was placed in solitary confinement for four days.

A lawyer representing the jail said in an email that officials “dispute the charges and intend to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”