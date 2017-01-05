Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a
Democrat, on Thursday signed an executive order that prohibits
discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity among
state employees and contractors.
During an order signing ceremony at the
University of Virginia, McAuliffe was joined by Attorney General Mark
Herring, who refused to defend in court Virginia's constitutional
amendment limiting marriage to heterosexual couples. In 2015, the
Supreme Court rendered such bans unenforceable.
“This policy helps ensure that all
Virginians receive full benefits of citizenship regardless of sexual
orientation or gender identity,” McAuliffe said before signing his
order.
Equality Virginia Executive Director
James Parrish called the order “a huge leap forward” in a press
release.
“Today’s executive order is a huge
leap forward in our goal toward becoming a state that is a safe,
welcoming and equal place for all Virginians,” said
Parrish “We are grateful for the continued leadership
demonstrated by Gov. McAuliffe on gay and transgender issues.”
“This policy is simply good business
practice – taxpayers should expect that their money will not be
used to support organizations that discriminate,” he added.
McAuliffe signed his order just days
after a Republican lawmaker introduced a measure that targets the
transgender community.
(Related: Virginia
Republican introduces transgender “bathroom bill.”)
“Stay away from the socially divisive
issues,” he warned lawmakers at the event. “We are not going to
put a wall up around Virginia.”