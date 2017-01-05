Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday debuted her newest collaboration with MAC Cosmetics.

“2nd collaboration with @MACcosmetics coming Jan. 5th!!” Jenner teased Tuesday on Twitter. “Who's ready to rock 2017? All sexes. All ages. All races. #maccaitlynjenner.”

The collection boasts 14 pieces, including lipsticks, powders, eye shadows and faux lashes, with prices ranging from $16 to $38.

“Caitlyn Jenner’s collection continues her mission of sharing her transition with the world, championing All Ages, All Races and All Sexes,” the collection's description reads. “Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose. The online-exclusive Lipstick in Understanding looks truly flattering on anyone and everyone. Specially packaged in luxurious soft-touch black and shiny gold.”

A powder in cool brown is named “compassion,” while a hot red lipstick is called “understanding.” Other names in the collection include “kindness” and “tolerance.”