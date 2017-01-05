Pharrell Williams appeared Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he performed without gospel singer Kim Burrell, who was originally scheduled to accompany Williams.

But that was before a video surfaced of Burrell calling gays “perverts.”

(Related: Kim Burrell calls gays “perverts” just day before her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show.)

Burrell and Williams were slated to perform I See a Victory from the Hidden Figures soundtrack. Instead, Williams performed another song from the album solo.

DeGeneres said that Burrell had said “some very not nice things about homosexuals.”

“So, I didn't feel like that was good of me to have her on the show, to give her a platform after she's saying things about me,” DeGeneres said.

Williams was among the Hidden Figures stars who had previously criticized Burrell's remarks.

Williams told DeGeneres that there was “no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 or moving on.” “We all have to get used to everyone's differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world. And it only works with inclusion and empathy,” he said.

“And I get it. I get that sometimes, like, some of the divisive stuff works in life. We've all learned that lesson, right? We learned that lesson last year,” Williams added, a likely reference to the election of President-elect Donald Trump.

Williams performed Running from the Hidden Figures soundtrack.