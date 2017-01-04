Out talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on
Tuesday announced that gospel singer Kim Burrell won't appear on her
daytime show as scheduled.
Burrell, who appears on the soundtrack
of the film Hidden Figures, was scheduled to perform Thursday
on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Pharrell Williams.
But that was before a video surfaced of
Burrell calling gays “perverts.”
“For those asking, Kim Burrell will
not be appearing on my show,” DeGeneres tweeted.
The video, uploaded Friday, shows
Burrell speaking before her Houston, Texas congregation.
“I came to tell you about sin,”
Burrell
screams. “That sin nature, that perverted homosexual spirit,
and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men
and women. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis
in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your
face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”
She said that “anyone filled with the
homosexual spirit” should “beg God” to be free.
William and two stars of the film,
Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, condemned Burrell's sermon.
(Related: Hidden
Figures
stars criticize Kim Burrell for calling gays “perverts.”)
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Williams will perform I See A Victory from the movie's
soundtrack solo.