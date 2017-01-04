MUNA is the latest band to join the Human Rights Campaign's Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

MUNA, which formed in 2013, consists of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson. The women, who identify as queer, met while attending the University of Southern California.

“I believe that there are people that listen to us and connect with out messages that will then go and create something even more important than what we've created,” synth-master McPherson told The Advocate.

In an interview with TIME, lead singer Gavin said that their single I Know A Place was written for Pride Week. “It was also meant to serve as encouragement for our community to remain vulnerable and kind and hopeful in the face of violence,” she said.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.