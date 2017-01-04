MUNA is the latest band to join the
Human Rights Campaign's Equality Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.
MUNA, which formed in 2013, consists of
Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson. The women, who
identify as queer, met while attending the University of Southern
California.
“I believe that there are people that
listen to us and connect with out messages that will then go and
create something even more important than what we've created,”
synth-master McPherson
told The
Advocate.
In an interview with TIME,
lead singer Gavin said that their single I
Know A Place was written for Pride Week. “It was also
meant to serve as encouragement for our community to remain
vulnerable and kind and hopeful in the face of violence,” she said.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the
Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and
Animal Collective.